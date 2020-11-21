Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

