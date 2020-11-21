Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.