Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 20,020 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,785,000 after buying an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,932.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

