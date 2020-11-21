Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 27,622 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

