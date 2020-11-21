Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 9,184 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.32.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

