Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

FBM stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $829.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

