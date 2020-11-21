Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.11 and last traded at $80.05. Approximately 605,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.