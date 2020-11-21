Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.11 and last traded at $80.05. Approximately 605,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.
The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.
In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.