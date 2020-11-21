Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,724. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

