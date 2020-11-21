frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in frontdoor by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

