GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GAN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GAN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

