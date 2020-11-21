Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $3,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 27.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 39.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

