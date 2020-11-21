Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Glaukos stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

