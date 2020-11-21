GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of GMS by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 261,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

