Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

GOGL stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $586.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.79. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

