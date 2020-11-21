Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.23 ($27.33).

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.06 ($23.60) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.79.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

