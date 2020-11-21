Graphic Packaging Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

