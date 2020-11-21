Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $60,175.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,753 shares of company stock worth $688,151 in the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

