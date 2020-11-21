Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,930.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GLSI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit