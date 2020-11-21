Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,930.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GLSI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

