Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

