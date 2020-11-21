Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.75 ($77.35).

ETR GLJ opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.75. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

