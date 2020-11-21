GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

GRWG stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,458.73 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

