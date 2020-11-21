Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of -127.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of HWC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.52. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

