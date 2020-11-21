Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $14,119,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 60.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

