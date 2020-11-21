Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Shares of HAYN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $284.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

