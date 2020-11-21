HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDS. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.10.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

