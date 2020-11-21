Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantia and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $14.13 billion 1.02 $152.32 million $0.09 97.33 Oriental Land $4.27 billion 12.64 $572.40 million $0.35 93.86

Oriental Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantia. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantia and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oriental Land 2 0 1 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Atlantia and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land 4.17% 4.34% 3.50%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantia has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oriental Land beats Atlantia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; operation of toll payment systems; and provision of systems integration, hardware and software maintenance, customer, and consultancy services in the field of free-flow electronic tolling systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it produces and operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

