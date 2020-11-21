Head-To-Head Comparison: Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 67.9% of Waxman Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waxman Industries and Watsco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waxman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Watsco 2 5 1 0 1.88

Watsco has a consensus price target of $184.40, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Watsco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watsco is more favorable than Waxman Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waxman Industries and Watsco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waxman Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Watsco $4.77 billion 0.00 $245.95 million $6.50 N/A

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Waxman Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Waxman Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waxman Industries and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waxman Industries N/A N/A N/A Watsco 4.77% 13.38% 8.80%

Summary

Watsco beats Waxman Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waxman Industries Company Profile

Waxman Industries, Inc. designs, develops, and distributes surface protection and floor care products, and other home improvement and hardware products. The company's floor care and surface protection products include furniture sliders, felt pads, furniture tips and glides, bumpers, gripper pads, caster and cups, and door stops; shower heads and accessories; and plumping products comprise sink and faucet repair products, water leak detection products, toilet repair products, plungers, drain cleaning and repair products, water supply repair products, and hose and pipe repair products. It also offers bathroom and kitchen faucets; and home organization and storage solutions. The company sells its products under the Kleen Freak, SoftTouch, PlumCraft, Super Sliders, leakSMART, BodyMoods, and SimplyClean brand names. Waxman Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

