Head to Head Contrast: MorphoSys (MOR) vs. Its Rivals

MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MorphoSys to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MorphoSys alerts:

3.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys’ rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MorphoSys and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 1 0 0 2.00 MorphoSys Competitors 7492 20319 38334 1552 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.39%. Given MorphoSys’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MorphoSys has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MorphoSys and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $80.43 million -$115.38 million -29.32 MorphoSys Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.27

MorphoSys’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys 23.07% 12.46% 7.11% MorphoSys Competitors -3,726.73% -269.47% -30.49%

Summary

MorphoSys rivals beat MorphoSys on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; and Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners. Its product pipeline includes Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; and a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys' investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208). The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.