Head to Head Contrast: Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) versus The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and The Gap (NYSE:GPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stein Mart alerts:

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of The Gap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of The Gap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Gap has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stein Mart and The Gap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A The Gap $16.38 billion 0.56 $351.00 million $1.97 12.37

The Gap has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and The Gap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% The Gap -7.39% -18.48% -3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stein Mart and The Gap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A The Gap 2 12 4 0 2.11

The Gap has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.93%. Given The Gap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Gap is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Summary

The Gap beats Stein Mart on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.