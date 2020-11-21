Head to Head Review: William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) versus Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Scholastic alerts:

This table compares Scholastic and William H. Sadlier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.71% 1.82% 1.08% William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scholastic and William H. Sadlier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 0 0 2.00 William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scholastic currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Scholastic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scholastic is more favorable than William H. Sadlier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Scholastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Scholastic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William H. Sadlier has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholastic and William H. Sadlier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.49 billion 0.55 -$43.80 million ($0.08) -300.63 William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

William H. Sadlier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholastic.

Summary

Scholastic beats William H. Sadlier on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel. Its original publications include the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, Bad Guys, Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels, Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Wings of Fire, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties comprise the Peppa Pig, Five Nights at Freddy's, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates books plus products for children, including titles, such as the Mini Grocery Store, Rocks, Gems & Geodes Maker Lab, LEGO Chain Reactions, Hope the Rainbow Fairy, and other titles under the Klutz and the Make Believe Ideas names. The Education segment publishes and distributes classroom magazines under the Scholastic News, Scope, Storyworks, Let's Find Out, and Junior Scholastic names; non-fiction books under the Children's Press and Franklin Watts names; and literacy curriculum products under the Scholastic Literacy name, as well as provides children's books, other print and online references, fiction focused products, classroom materials, and consulting services. The International segment offers original trade and educational publishing programs; distributes children's books, digital educational resources, and other materials through school-based book clubs, school-based book fairs, and trade channels; produces and distributes magazines; and offers online subscription services. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.