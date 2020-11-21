HeartBout (HB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $894.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $54,130.46 and approximately $894.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.