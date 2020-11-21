Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.20.

HELE stock opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

