Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

