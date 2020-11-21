HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMSY. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.89.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HMS by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,277,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

