Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Trading Up 6% After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.33. 266,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 217,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $454.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit