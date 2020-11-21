Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Trading Up 6% After Strong Earnings

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.33. 266,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 217,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $454.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

