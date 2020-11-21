Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

