Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) stock opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Friday. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 985 ($12.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 918.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 815.34.
