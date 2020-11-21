Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) stock opened at GBX 944 ($12.33) on Friday. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 985 ($12.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 918.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 815.34.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) alerts:

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.