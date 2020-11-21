Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,287 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 838.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 314,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $4,203,594.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347,897 shares of company stock worth $17,932,980. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

