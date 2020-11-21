Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hubbell worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 651.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

