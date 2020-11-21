Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nokia by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

NOK stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

