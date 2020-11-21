Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,497 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $197,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

MATW opened at $27.62 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

