Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 677 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,237.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 31.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $58.30.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.