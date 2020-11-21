Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $140.39 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,119 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

