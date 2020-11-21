Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,638 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

