Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,638 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
