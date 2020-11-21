Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,170 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

