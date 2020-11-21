Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $439.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.