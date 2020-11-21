Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $54.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.