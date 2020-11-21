Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

