Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

