Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $225.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

